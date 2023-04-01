Additional Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2200 Block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announces an additional arrest in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast.

At approximately 11:24 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 16-year-old Justin Johnson, of Temple Hills, MD.

Previously, on Sunday, June 26, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, an 18 year-old adult male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

On Friday, March 31, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).