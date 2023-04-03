Leading Financial Content Agency Launches as Spinoff, Bringing 50 Years of Combined Expertise to Financial Institutions

Hooke & Wells is bringing 50 years of combined financial writing expertise to leading institutions, including Forbes, Uplift and Lendstart.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hooke & Wells, a leading financial content agency, has recently launched as a spin-off from major organizations in an effort to expand their service offerings. The agency, which has 50 years of experience in financial writing, already serves prominent institutions such as Forbes, Uplift, Lendstart, as well as family offices, investment firms, and other financial institutions worldwide. Hooke & Wells is poised to revolutionize the industry by providing clear, concise, and tailored content that meets the individual needs of each client.

"We believe that financial information should be accessible to all individuals, regardless of their background or level of expertise", said Daniela L. Lacave, partner at the firm. "We are dedicated to producing high-quality, informative, and engaging content for this reason".

As part of its financial content strategy offering, Hooke & Wells provides a wide range of financial content services, including articles, whitepapers, investor newsletters, blog posts, industry reports and books. The agency's 28-member team includes experienced writers, editors and financial experts who are committed to producing high-quality content that is both informative and engaging.

Since its inception in 2009, the practice has published over 2,000 articles and distributed over 300 financial whitepapers, serving clients in 16 countries across the globe. Track record also includes co-authored 28 books and has a team that collectively speaks 10 different languages.

Paul Anderssen, the firm's Head of Key Accounts, commented, "We're proud of our accomplishments to date, but we know we're capable of much more. With our combined expertise and dedication to excellence, we are confident that we will continue to offer our clients superior financial content services for many years to come.

Hooke & Wells serves an impressive variety of clients across a wide range of industries. With a diverse and experienced team, the agency prides itself on being valued by clients for its attention to detail, financial writing proficiency and ability to produce content that is both informative and engaging.

"Our clients trust us to deliver high-quality content that meets their individual needs," said Patricia Ann, writer at the firm. "We work closely with each client to ensure that we understand their goals and objectives, and we tailor our content accordingly. Our goal is to help our clients achieve their business objectives through effective content marketing."

Hooke & Wells is currently expanding its operations in the DACH, MENA and APAC. The firm is eager to expand its client portfolio to new geographies and provide content that resonates with each client's specific audience.

For more information about Hooke & Wells and its services, please visit www.hookewells.com.