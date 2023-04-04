Breaking Barriers: Latina Mom Shares Secrets to Raising Bilingual Kids

Nobody Told Me This About Raising a Bilingual Child by Janny Perez

Latina mom Janny Perez debuts her book, "Nobody Told Me This About Raising a Bilingual Child," sharing insights and tips for raising bilingual kids.

Janny Perez, a proud Latina mom, bilingual parenting educator at milegasi.com, and host of The Latina Mom Legacy podcast, has recently released her debut book, "Nobody Told Me This About Raising a Bilingual Child." Drawing from her own experiences, Perez shares insights and practical tips on how to navigate the challenges of raising bilingual children.

"Janny Perez brings to the forefront her extensive wisdom around the challenges, resistance, and self-doubt that arise when raising bilingual children," says Valeria Aloe, author and founder of The Rising Together movement.

As a first-generation immigrant, Perez knows firsthand the importance of language and culture in shaping one's identity. However, she also understands the struggles that come with raising children in a bilingual household. "Nobody told me how different my bilingual parenting journey would be in comparison to my own upbringing," Perez said. She agrees with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona’s push to “raise the bar to provide better opportunities for our students in America to be Multilingual,” a statement made at the National Association for Bilingual Education (NABE) 52nd Annual International Bilingual and Bicultural Education Conference. Perez said, “Monolingualism is a thing of the past. We have to better equip our children with tools for the future.”

In her book, Perez covers a wide range of topics, from the benefits of bilingualism to the challenges parents may face when trying to raise bilingual children. She offers practical advice on creating a bilingual environment at home, choosing the right language strategy for your family, and navigating the challenges when you don't feel supported. "I wrote this book for parents like me who want to give their children the gift of bilingualism but need encouragement and don't want to feel overwhelmed," Perez said. "I hope that my personal story and practical tips and exercises will inspire and empower them to see bilingual parenting as something achievable and will help them raise kids who are confident and successful in any language being passed down."

According to Perez, her book is unique because it comes from a Latina mom who is in the trenches raising a multilingual child and has helped other parents do the same. "My book is not just about the technicalities of raising bilingual children," she said. "It's also about the emotional journey and emotional connections tied to language and culture.”

Perez's book, Nobody Told Me This About Raising a Bilingual Child, published by The Publishing Pad, is available for purchase on Amazon and other major book retailers. Her podcast, The Latina Mom Legacy, is aimed at parents who want to create a bilingual language and heritage legacy for their kids and is a valuable resource for those looking for more advice and inspiration.

For more information, visit milegasi.com

