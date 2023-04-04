ImmersivEdge Advisors Launched by Award-Winning Author and Expert on Nonprofit Marketing and Leadership

Ben Delaney offers more than 20 years of experience in building strong, sustainable, successful nonprofit organizations.
OAKLAND, CA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ben Delaney, award-winning author of "Ben Delaney’s Nonprofit Marketing Handbook," announces the launch of his new service organization, ImmersivEdge Advisors, and its website, ImmersivEdge.com. Delaney’s group provides a comprehensive range of services, including interim executive leadership, planning and evaluation, board development, financial and budget management, fund-raising, strategy and operations assistance, and marketing communications.
Delaney is a seasoned pro who has variously served as an executive management consultant, interim C-suite executive, Board member or Executive Director of more than two dozen organizations.
“We are excited to launch this new consultancy for the often overlooked but increasingly vital nonprofit sector," said CEO Delaney, whose business expertise has been recognized and endorsed by both senior management and board members of client organizations. "Our team of advisors, each with an average of 20+ years of successful nonprofit leadership experience, has a deep understanding of the issues facing organizations today. The ImmersivEdge team is passionate about helping communities by enabling nonprofit organizations to achieve their goals. Our services can help these organizations become stronger, more sustainable, and increasingly effective."
ImmersivEdge Advisors is committed to helping community-based organizations and NGOs navigate the emerging challenges of the post-pandemic world. Their new website reflects that commitment and is clean and easy to navigate. Visitors can learn more about the services offered by ImmersivEdge Advisors, read useful commentaries on common issues and testimonials from satisfied clients, and get in touch with the company to schedule a confidential, no-cost, no-obligation, 30-minute conversation.
The conversation is available to nonprofit leaders who want to discuss their challenges and explore new ways to address them. An ImmersivEdge Advisor will ask key questions about the nonprofit’s mission, requirements and expectations. The nonprofit organization will get a personalized perspective on methods of optimizing operations and achieving their goals.
"We are committed to helping nonprofit organizations thrive," said Delaney. "We are ready to assist in every aspect of nonprofit leadership and operations, either through hands-on management or by coaching the leadership team. We are eager to create innovative and sustainable solutions that will help drive our clients’ missions forward."
Nonprofit organizations interested in scheduling a conversation may do so at ImmersivEdge.com, or by contacting ImmersivEdge Advisors directly by phone at 510 419-0800 or by email at info@immersivedge.com.
