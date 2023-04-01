Arkansas Tornado Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage at 6 Stores

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents impacted by the deadly tornadoes that hit Arkansas and several other states on Friday night.

Media reports have attributed at least five deaths, numerous hospitalizations, and widespread devastation across the state. Little Rock was among the cities to endure extensive damage, and six U-Haul stores in the metro area have been made available to help.

With numerous families displaced and other homes that will require repairs, accessibility to dry and secure self-storage units and portable storage containers during the clean-up process is always beneficial to communities affected by natural disasters.

"We at U-Haul are deeply saddened by each loss of life," stated Angela Cogar, U-Haul Company of Arkansas president. "While property can be replaced, lives cannot. Even though Friday's tornado outbreak and severe weather was predicted, it came on suddenly and caused a large amount of damage.

"Thankfully, our teams have been responding in their hometowns and at our U-Haul stores. We stand ready to help store your property for 30 days at no cost if you were affected by the storms. May God bless and keep you."

U-Box deliveries to residents' homes includes drop-off and pick-up of containers. The offer of a traditional self-storage room is available to customers renting new units and is based on vacancy at participating U-Haul facilities.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage or U-Box container usage can contact the nearest participating store:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at 65th St. and Geyer Springs

6501 Geyer Springs Road

Little Rock, AR 72209

(501) 569-5021

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Baseline Road

5518 Baseline Road

Little Rock, AR 72209

(501) 569-5026

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Colonel Glenn

6300 Colonel Glenn

Little Rock, AR 72204

(501) 562-2777

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-30 and Chicot Road

9302 Interstate 30

Little Rock, AR 72209

(501) 568-3200

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Kanis Road

7618 Kanis Road

Little Rock, AR 72204

(501) 224-5510

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sherwood

8621 Warden Road

Sherwood, AR 72120

(501) 835-3564

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

