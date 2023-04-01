Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, has released the following statement in celebration of the Last of Us announcing filming in British Columbia:

“We are thrilled that Vancouver and British Columbia were chosen as the location to film Season 2 of The Last of Us. The show is one of the most popular on television and one of the biggest productions ever to come to our province. This is a major boon to B.C.’s economy and an opportunity for global viewers of the show to experience the beauty of British Columbia.

“Alberta set an amazing precedent for us to continue working on this successful series. They should be proud of the work they brought to the screen.

“B.C. is the largest motion-picture hub in Canada, and the third largest in North America, with 44,000 full-time jobs and more than 88,000 workers in the industry throughout the province. This is great news for our B.C. crews, and shows that our competitiveness as a jurisdiction is strong. The show joins B.C.’s roster of high-calibre productions that choose our province for its excellence. I can’t wait for filming to start!”