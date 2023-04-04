The Reserve Luxury Wine Vault, Fort Lauderdale’s State-of-the-Art Wine Storage Experience, Is Now Open For Business

The Reserve Luxury Wine Vault, Ft. Lauderdale’s new and exclusive wine-only storage facility, boasts an unrivaled client experience and white-glove service to ensure clients’ collections are stored in ideal conditions, year-round.
The Reserve was created with the preservation and security of wine as its top priority. From multi-level state of the art security measures to a meticulously climate controlled environment, The Reserve offers clients peace of mind that their investment is in good hands. Additionally, the facility offers customizable storage options, convenient access hours and temperature controlled pickup/delivery for added convenience.
The facility‘s newest offering, the VIP Storage Room, is a cutting-edge storage option available only at The Reserve Luxury Wine Vault. These customizable floor-to-ceiling “cellars” are perfect for those who prefer the added space, privacy and convenience of renting their own secured storage space as opposed to industry standard wine lockers. The Reserve’s VIP Storage Rooms will debut in April 2023.
"At The Reserve, we strive to provide our clients with an unrivaled experience," said Gina D‘Agostino, COO of The Reserve. "We understand that our clients' wines are a valuable asset and an extension of their passion, and our team has worked tirelessly to create an environment that meets all the needs of serious collectors."
For anyone looking for the highest quality wine storage experience available in South Florida, look no further than The Reserve Luxury Wine Vault in Fort Lauderdale.
