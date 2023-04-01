UNice Hair Launches "UNice Empowering Workshop" Event

INGLEWOOD, Calif., April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice Hair held the UNice Empowering Workshop on March 28th, 2023 to communicate face-to-face with offline users. UNice hair stylists and celebrity stylists were invited to share their tips and tricks on wig styling solutions for customers to install and style their wigs properly. UNice empowers customers with the professional skills they need to boost their confidence and make them radiate from the inside out.

According to the Brand Manager of UNice Hair Riker, "In 2023, UNice Hair is celebrating its 7th anniversary. We launched UNice Empowering Workshop activities with offline, face-to-face communication with clients. We invited professional stylists to teach girls and women hair styling and wig-related knowledge for free. Empowering women with the skills and knowledge they need to feel confident and beautiful from the inside out.

In addition, through the UNice Empowering Workshop event, we can comprehensively raise brand awareness so that more people will know about UNice Hair and its efforts to make a better wig-wearing experience for customers. More importantly, the free public sharing activities in UNice Hair salon can create more opportunities for direct interaction with users, allowing us to better listen to the real voices and suggestions of our customers and users, helping UNice Hair to create higher quality and meet the needs of users' products and services, and better give back to users."

Currently, UNice Hair is holding its 7th-anniversary event offline to celebrate the milestone. It also encourages every woman to be themselves.

In the future, UNice Hair will continue to develop new projects and activities to meet customer needs, help customers solve their concerns, and serve customers better.

About UNice Hair

UNice Hair is a supplier of high-quality human hair wigs and extensions. With the constant pursuit of high-quality wigs and the persistence to supply consumers with cost-effective products, UNice Hair has been one of the most renowned wig retailers. In the future, UNice Hair will also strive for excellence and continue to work on research and product development to provide customers with a wide range of high-quality products for a better shopping experience.

Contact:

Jerry

***@unice.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12958022

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE UNice