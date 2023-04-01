Wildly Different Team Building Experiences Celebrates 20 Years in Business

Wildly Different Team Building Experiences is celebrating their 20th year in business on April 1, 2023. Since opening their doors in 2003, Wildly Different has become a top team building company working with worldwide corporations. From their engaging events including in-person team building events, corporate social responsibility and giveback programs, and virtual games, the team building company has achieved great success while bringing teams together to have fun.

ORLANDO, Florida, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wildly Different Team Building Experiences, a leading provider of corporate team building events, is celebrating its 20th anniversary on April 1, 2023. Founders Lisa Jennings, Chief Experience Officer, and Jane Schuliger, Chief Fun Officer, started the company with a vision to offer exciting and unique team building activities for corporations to engage employees in a non-intimidating way.

Over the past two decades, Wildly Different has implemented thousands of team building events for hundreds of reputable clients in Health (Biotech, Chemical and Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices), Insurance, Technology, Software, Financial and Banking, Energy, and everything in between. The company's tagline, "Play Outside the Cubicle," emphasizes their dedication to providing unique and memorable team building experiences that help clients break free from the mundane office environment.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 20th anniversary and look forward to continuing to provide outstanding team building experiences to our clients for many more years to come," said Jane Schuliger. "We are proud of our team's hard work and ability to stay ahead of emerging trends in the team building and events industry." said Lisa Jennings.

As a leader in the team building industry, Wildly Different provides innovative and impactful team building events that bring people together while having fun. From their corporate social responsibility (CSR) and give back team builders, to their theme park scavenger hunts, GPS scavenger hunts, and virtual team builders, the company's array of unique play-based activities coupled with their ability to customize content have earned Wildly Different their name. Many repeat clients and employees who have been with the company for over ten years are a testament to Wildly Different's commitment to being a great team building company to do business with and to work for. They consistently deliver high-quality team bonding events earning rave reviews for companies worldwide.

About Wildly Different Team Building Experiences

Wildly Different, a U.S. based, female-owned, team building company, began producing corporate team building, networking, and charity programs in 2003 and has been working with corporations across the world. They're renowned cutting-edge team bonding programs are designed for corporate businesses with teams of all sizes. They specialize in in-person team building events, treasure hunts, custom escape rooms, charitable events, company branded experiential learning, and virtual team building solutions for remote working teams.

For more information about Wildly Different Team Building Experiences, visit WildlyDifferent.com and follow Wildly Different on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Pull Quote

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 20th anniversary and look forward to continuing to provide outstanding team building experiences to our clients for many more years to come." Lisa Jennings, CEO

Media Contact

McKenzie Kaufeld Counts, Wildly Different Team Building Experiences, 1 8778450555, marketing@wildlydifferent.com, WildlyDifferent.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Wildly Different Team Building Experiences