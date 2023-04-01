HASS BIO, IMES-ICORE AND PRITIDENTA Announce Strategic Partnership

HASS BIO announced their strategic partnership with imes-icore and pritidenta to offer the first and only lithium-disilicate disk solution available in the glass-ceramics market.

COLOGNE, Germany, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Utilizing all imes-icore's CORiTEC machines with imes-icore CAM solution, dental professionals (dentists, labs and milling centers) can now effectively mill HASS' Amber Mill Disk to produce several restorations at the same time while capitalizing on the benefits of the revolutionary Amber Mill. pritidenta takes care of the integration into the existing CORiTEC material portfolio and the distribution as material partner.

HASS recently launched Amber Mill Disk, a highly aesthetic and innovative nano-lithium disilicate CAD/CAM disk that is available in 19 shades. The translucency of the disk can be modified by heat treatment, uniquely allowing Amber Mill restorations to be modified from high, medium, and low translucency, as well as medium opacity, without changing the properties of the restoration. The Amber Mill Disk further offers the following advantages:

Achieves both opalescence and fluorescence of natural teeth.

The denser and more cross-linked crystal structure of Amber Mill results in superior physical properties.

results in superior physical properties. Less chipping — outstanding machinability of Amber Mill is evident from the edges of the milled restorations.

"Establishing the correct milling strategy to mill a lithium-disilicate disk was a difficult task that was accomplished after several months of revisions by the talented imes-icore engineering team," said Yongsu Kim, Founder and CEO of HASS BIO. "The result of imes-icore's efforts and the unique properties of the Amber Mill Disk is an industry game-changer. With our combined solution, dental professionals can now fabricate at a lower cost while saving a tremendous amount of labor time. "

To kick off the strategic partnership, imes-icore and pritidenta have validated the Amber Mill Disks and integrated them into their CORiTEC solution. Amber Mill Disks are now configured for optimized fabrication on the CORiTEC systems.

ABOUT HASS BIO

Since 2008, HASS BIO, a Korean company, has been recognized as one of the leading manufacturers of glass ceramic solutions offering industry breakthrough, high-quality CAD/CAM disks, blocks and heat pressing ingots in the field of preventative, restorative, cosmetic, and prosthetic dentistry.

For more about HASS BIO, visit: http://www.hassbio.com

ABOUT IMES-ICORE

imes-icore is a German company founded in 2002. With innovation and customer-oriented technologies at their core, imes-icore is able to provide the world's largest product portfolio in dental milling and professional solutions for labs and milling centers. Now, imes-icore takes the next step towards full digitalization, to improve the workflow for all dental professionals.

To learn more about imes-icore, visit: http://www.imes-icore.com

ABOUT PRITIDENTA

pritidenta is a German company founded in 2010 and develops products for dental technicians and dentists that combine high esthetics with efficient manufacturing and automation in CAD/CAM. As material partner of imes-icore the goal is to offer the customers unique and high-quality solutions at a fair price-performance ratio.

To learn more about pritidenta, visit: http://www.pritidenta.com

