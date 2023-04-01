Wild Rivers Waterpark Drops Dates For Camp Wild Rivers Junior Lifeguards, a One-of-a-Kind Weekly Summer Camp for Orange County, CA, Sun-Worshiping, Theme Park-Loving Kids

California's Newest Waterpark Has Become the Splash Sensation for Water Safety and Lifeguarding, a Summer Pastime for Southern California Tweens and Teens

IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wild Rivers Waterpark, California's newest waterpark, has dropped its dates for Camp Wild Rivers Junior Lifeguards, the unique summer Junior Lifeguard camp for Southern California youth, teaching water safety, basic first aid, lifeguarding, and teamwork during a sun-soaked, fun-filled, once-in-a-lifetime week! Camp kicks off June 6th and runs through August 18th.

"Junior Lifeguard camps are a Southern California summer pastime, one that kids continually cherish and discuss outside of summer and adults reminisce about for decades after they participated, and Camp Wild Rivers brings a unique twist to the experience not offered at the beach or a community pool," says Kevin Kopeny, General Manager of Wild Rivers Waterpark.

Camp Wild Rivers Junior Lifeguards is a weekly summer camp for youth ages 6 to 13, with sessions beginning the week of June 6th and ending with the final session occurring the week of August 18th. Each weekly session runs Monday through Friday, except the 4th of July holiday week, which will run for four days at a discounted rate. The five-day session will cost $360. Each Camp Wild Rivers Junior Lifeguards attendee will receive a rash guard and daily lunch, snack, and beverage.

"One of the benefits of a Southern California summer is the endless activities, but it also presents a challenge for moms and dads that ask each other every summer, "how do I find something my kids will love that's unique and offers both learning and fun," and Camp Wild Rivers Junior Lifeguards solves that challenge," says Kopeny.

In addition to lifeguard and safety skill-building sessions, the week will be full of fun activities, including water slides, an obstacle course, and a scavenger hunt. The camps run 8 AM to 1 PM, with an option for afternoon sessions through 4 PM at an additional $40 a day.

"Tweens and teens are already making lifelong memories at Wild Rivers Waterpark with their friends and families as park visitors; now they can enhance that experience by building teamwork and learning safety lessons that they bring with them the next time they visit Wild Rivers or in any water-based activity for the rest of their lives," Kopeny added.

For more information and to register, please go to Wild Rivers' website and the Junior Lifeguards page at http://www.wildrivers.com/camp.

Stay tuned to learn more about Group Discounts, Birthday Parties, and additional special offerings. Please visit http://www.wildrivers.com for information on the park and to purchase tickets. Season passes are now available at WildRivers.com/Seasonpasses/.

About Wild Rivers Waterpark

Located in the heart of Irvine and the Orange County Great Park, Wild Rivers is California's favorite waterpark! Wild Rivers is dedicated to bringing our guests the best, most fun and exciting waterpark experience California has ever seen. The newly designed water park is over 20 acres, with 30 rides, a Lazy River, Wave Pool, and three restaurants. Wild Rivers is open weekends starting on May 6th and open daily starting Memorial Day! Season Passes and tickets, along with a full operating schedule, are available now at http://www.wildrivers.com.

