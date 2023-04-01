Chip City Cookies Is Launching a Pizza Cookie and Turning Its Bleecker Street Location Into a Pizza Shop on April 1

The gourmet cookie brand's new offering is a sweet and savory parmesan cookie mixed with dried oregano and fresh garlic, filled with tomato jam and rolled in parmesan cheese, alongside a storefront transformation in honor of April Fool's Day.

NEW YORK, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chip City Cookies will be announcing a "new flavor alert" on the morning of Saturday, April 1: a one-of-a-kind pizza cookie. As a way to delight, intrigue and have fun with its loyal customers, all 18 of Chip City's locations across New York and New Jersey will offer a sweet and savory parmesan cookie mixed with dried oregano and fresh garlic, filled with tomato jam and rolled in parmesan cheese. This serves as an exciting twist in comparison to the brand's usual, sweeter offerings - for one day only on April Fool's Day.

Chip City's West Village location at 298 Bleecker Street's storefront window will also transform into a pizza shop, inviting customers with a sign reading, "Chip City Pizza." When guests enter the Chip City location, they will be greeted by employees in red and white T-shirts and hats, and the entire store will be decorated to replicate a pizza shop. This includes red and white checkered tablecloths, vinyls, red plastic trays, custom pizza boxes and red pepper and parmesan shakers on the tables.

"We're always looking for new flavors to offer our fans, and we thought this would be a fun way to engage with our guests for April Fool's Day this year," said Theodore Gailas, Chief Brand Officer and co-founder. "Announcing a new flavor as a joke is one thing, but actually creating one and transforming our store is a level up. We're hoping that people visiting the Bleeker St. location have as much fun with this surprise as we did creating it."

Born in Astoria, Queens, in 2017, Chip City Cookies began as a hobby between founders Peter Phillips and Theodore Gailas, as the duo challenged each other on who could make the best cookie. A small storefront, some equipment and a dream led the entrepreneurial team to open their first store. The brand currently has 18 locations across New York and New Jersey, with plans to enter into new markets, including Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Maryland and Connecticut.

The brand rotates between more than 40 unique flavors every year such as Peanut Butter & Jelly, the Everything Cookie, Oatmeal Apple Pie, Blueberry Cheesecake, S'Mores, Lemon Berry and the Cannoli Cookie. Each week, the menu changes to offer classic flavors and seasonal varieties. Chip City recently launched the fan-favorite Lemon Poppy Seed cookie.

