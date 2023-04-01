Commissioning of the National Flag Square in Ovchikalacha village of Bobojon Gafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, April 1 - On April 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the center of the village of Ovchikalacha, Bobojon Gafurov district, Sughd Province, raised a curtain from the plaque and inaugurated the National Flag Square.

The height of the pillar of the National Flag of the Republic of Tajikistan is 50 meters, the length of the fabric is 14 meters, and its width is 7 meters.

The construction of the National Flag Square as part of the preparations for the 35th anniversary of State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan was started in January of this year with the funding of the executive body of state authority of Bobojon Gafurov district, and was completed in a short time in accordance with the project requirements.

The National Flag Square in the center of Ovchikalacha village has 30 square meters, and there are conditions for recreation of citizens in accordance with the requirements.

Residents of these remote villages of the country attribute the construction and operation of new facilities, the creation of new jobs and the gradual improvement of the standard of living to the constant support and attention of the Head of state.

Decorative flowers and bushes have been planted on the National Flag Square, and seats have been installed for citizens. Fountains have enhanced the beauty of the building. The lighting of the center of the village is taken into account for walking and constant entertainment of the residents.

The great Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, considered the construction and commissioning of the National Flag Square to be related to the effect of state independence and unity, and tasked the relevant officials to maintain the environment of the national sanctuary in the same way.