Commissioning of two-story building of regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Bobojon Gafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, April 1 - After commissioning the National Flag Square of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon put into operation the building of the police department of the town of Ovchikalacha of Department-2 of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan in the district of Bobojon Gafurov.

The construction of the facility started in 2019 and was completed on the basis of the modern urban planning project with the financing of the executive body of state authority of Bobojon Gafurov district.

The great Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the conditions created for the employees of the police and tasked the personnel to ensure public order, participate in crime prevention, increase the legal knowledge of citizens and fulfill other professional obligations.

The building of the police department of Ovchikalacha has 18 offices, a meeting room and a canteen, and it provides necessary conditions for the employees of the police to perform their professional duties and progress in their work.

Honorable Head of state Emomali Rahmon, during the conversation, obliged the employees of the police authorities to make full use of the opportunities provided and to fulfill their obligations in a timely manner.

