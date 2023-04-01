Opening of sewing, carpet weaving and fruit processing workshops in Ovchikalacha village of Bobojon Gafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, April 1 - On April 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the village center of Ovchikalacha, Bobojon Gafurov district, Sughd Province, opened sewing, carpet weaving and fruit processing workshops.

As part of development measures, with the constant support and attention of the Honorable Head of state, Emomali Rahmon, the village of Ovchikalacha, Bobojon Gafurov district, in a short period of time, with the construction of important social facilities and small production plants, was rendered beautiful and the standard of living of its residents bettered.

With the opening of the tailoring workshop and the production and training center of handmade carpets in Ovchikalacha village, 40 housewives were provided with jobs and good wages.

The facility, which consists of two floors, was built to celebrate the 35th anniversary of State Independence with the contribution of domestic entrepreneur Madina Karimova.

On the first floor of the building, there is a workshop and training center for the production of hand-woven carpets with 16 workplaces, and on the second floor, a sewing workshop with 24 jobs.

In order to adapt the quality of products and fully provide students with school uniforms, as well as sewing work, military, sports uniforms, and national and European garments, modern devices and equipment have been imported and installed from abroad.

Yosuman sewing enterprise has the capacity to produce more than 10 thousand pieces of sewing products per year.

Honorable Head of state Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the working conditions of the facility, commended the initiative of the domestic businessman to build such a modern workshop and instructed the officials to continue to build such enterprises in order to provide permanent employment to women and girls in remote villages.

Here, with the involvement of specialists, the subtleties of carpet weaving and embroidery are taught to the women and girls of Ovchikalacha village. Although learning handicrafts is laborious, it is profitable and has many buyers in domestic and foreign markets. With this in mind, the workers, while mastering this ancient art in this workshop, can also continue the art of hand-woven carpets at home.

On this day, at the same time, a fruit processing workshop was opened in the center of Ovchikalacha village with the participation of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon.

The main occupation of the rural population of Ovchikalacha, Bobojon Gafurov district is agriculture, and its inhabitants use the provided conditions efficiently and have rich experience in building new orchards and vineyards.

First of all, two types of products are produced here, including raspberry jam and rosehip drink.

The facility was built within the framework of a favorable environment for business and investment with the involvement of domestic businessman Shavkat Qayumov, thus providing 10 local residents with jobs and good wages.

This workshop is equipped with modern devices and equipment, and its production capacity is 10,000 conventional boxes of beer and 500 conventional boxes of raspberry jam per month.

In the future, with the coming of the harvest season, processing and packing of strawberries will be carried out in this workshop.

During the visit of the new technological lines and samples of industrial products, the President of the country emphasized that, taking into account the availability of raw materials, the creation of such factories and production enterprises will reduce the level of imports of this type of finished products from abroad and help to improve people's living standards.