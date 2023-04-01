Commissioning of diagnostic and treatment center "Tibbi Ravshan" in the village center of Ovchikalacha, Bobojon Gafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, April 1 - In the village center of Ovchikalacha, Bobojon Gafurov district, Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, after the opening of the production facilities, at the same time put to use the beautiful and modern building of the diagnostic and treatment center "Tibbi Ravshan".

The facility consisting of two floors and a basement was built as part of the creative measures to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan with the contribution of a domestic businessman, a resident of the village of Ovchikalacha, Alisher Haydarov.

Honorable Head of state Emomali Rahmon here first got acquainted with the working conditions of the newly built medical center, including offices and modern devices and equipment.

It was reported that the center employs experienced specialists to treat patients, and medical services are provided at the required level.

The building of the diagnostic and treatment center "Tibbi Ravshan" was built with a very beautiful design and meets the requirements of construction and architecture, it has 7 diagnostic and treatment rooms and 4 rooms with 11 beds, all of them are equipped with tables and chairs and the necessary diagnostic and therapeutic equipment.

15 local residents were provided with permanent jobs in this newly established medical center.

In the basement of the building of the newly established diagnostic and treatment center, there are physiotherapy rooms equipped with beds and modern devices and equipment.

According to the project, on the first floor of the facility there are ultrasound rooms, digital X-ray rooms, neurology rooms, rooms for the treatment of internal genital diseases, a dental room, an examination room and a female genital treatment room. On the second floor, 11 beds with modern facilities are provided for the treatment of residents where doctors provide high-quality and perfect medical services to residents using advanced equipment and technology.

Residents of Ovchikalacha village of Bobojon Gafurov district expressed gratitude for the continuous support and attention of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, particularly for the expansion of major improvement measures in the center, as well as the construction and operation of the National Flag Square, modern medical building, production facilities and other necessary infrastructure aimed at improving the standard of living of the people.