Launching of cotton planting in the lands of Bobojon Gafurov district and visiting the exhibition of agricultural products

TAJIKISTAN, April 1 - On the fourth day of his working visit to Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, participated in the cotton planting campaign on the area of 17 hectares of cotton in the production cooperative named after Jabbor Rasulov of Bobojon Gafurov district.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon wished success to the work of farmers by spreading seeds on this field.

The working community of more than 600 people of this production cooperative prioritizes the instructions of the highest political leadership of the country, and on the basis of compliance with agrotechnical requirements, they increase the area of cotton cultivation in the territory of the lands they own, and thereby improve the profitability of the farm and the well-being of tenants and shareholders.

According to the production prospects, the farmers have decided to plant cotton in 750 hectares of the 1200 hectares of land owned by the production cooperative in the current season. Considering the climate of the region, farmers prefer to use high-quality domestic seeds. In general, in these days in Bobojon Gafurov district cotton planting has been carried out. According to the information of the department of agriculture, cotton planting should be carried out in the area of 8 thousand 200 hectares of land in the current season.

It should be said that the production cooperative named after Jabbor Rasulov is multi-faceted, and farmers pay more attention to the cultivation of agricultural crops, such as onions and carrots, potatoes and rice, wheat and pulses, and horticulture and animal husbandry. The result of the distribution of land plots shows that the culture of land use in this farm has been implemented according to the purpose. That is why, in the current season, the laborers planted 50,000 beech saplings and 60,000 pine trees from the abandoned lands of the cooperative, which are growing well.

An exhibition of seeds of agricultural crops was also organized in the same place. At the exhibition, various types of local and foreign seeds suitable for the climate of the region, cotton, grain products such as barley, wheat, rice and flax, legumes, lentils, chickpeas, mung beans and other types of products were exhibited.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, during his visit to this exhibition, tasked the officials to further strengthen and expand cooperation between science and production, to attach serious importance to the production and regionalization of seeds of agricultural crops, and to use high-yielding seeds.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, also attended the Navruz exhibition, which was held in the production cooperative named after Jabbor Rasulov.