Commissioning of poultry breeding enterprise "Anko-Invest" LLC in Bobojon Gafurov district and visiting the exhibition of enterprise's products

TAJIKISTAN, April 1 - On the fourth day of his working visit, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the poultry breeding enterprise - "Anko-Invest" LLC in Bobojon Gafurov district.

This enterprise produces high-quality poultry meat and offers its products to buyers under the brand name "Savia".

The poultry farm was built on the basis of state-of-the-art technology and has the capacity to grow 350 thousand chickens in one stage, which takes up to 45 days. In this way, 1 million and 750 thousand chickens are cultivated in the new farms of this enterprise in 1 year with the introduction of 5 stages of breeding, and high-quality dietary meat is produced from them.

It was reported that this enterprise has the ability to produce 3850 tons of high-quality meat in 1 year and deliver it to the markets of the country.

Broiler chickens, which are very suitable for breeding and production of high-quality meat, gain weight from 2 to 2.5 kilograms within 45 days, and their care is carried out in accordance with industry requirements. In 4 farms of the "Anko-Invest" poultry enterprise, chicken breeding is carried out using the cage method, and this form of care is considered the first experience among enterprises engaged in the production of chicken meat. If up to 25,000 birds are taken care of in conventional farms, up to 50,000 chickens are raised at the same time in farms with a cage system.

This enterprise was built on the basis of the instructions of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in order to provide the population of the country with high-quality domestic dietary meat. 60 local residents have been permanently employed here.

In general, the poultry farm "Anko-Invest" consists of 10 large chicken houses, it was built on the area of more than 9 hectares of land.

During the visit, it was informed that in the future, the second stage of the construction of this factory with 60 jobs and the capacity to produce 3850 tons of dietary meat per year is planned.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon visited the exhibition of the products of this company and other factories of "Anko-Invest", which are engaged in the production of chicken eggs and bird feed.

The businessmen expressed their gratitude to the great Leader of the Nation for his constant support and creating favorable conditions for development and noted that they will continue to make every effort to increase production capacity.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the multi-directional activity of the Limited Liability Company "Anko-Invest" and tasked the officials to always pay primary attention to the quality of the final product and its competitiveness.