Opening of second stage of trout breeding ponds in Jabbor Rasulov district

TAJIKISTAN, April 1 - On April 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the second stage of trout breeding ponds in Jabbor Rasulov district and visited the exhibition of the achievements of the "Mohii tojik Corporation" Limited Liability Company.

Trout breeding ponds were established by "Mohii tojik Corporation" LLC within the framework of the instructions of the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon on the area of 1 hectare, and 100 thousand fish are grown in them.

This measure is considered one of the important measures in the direction of the implementation of the "State Program for the Development of the Fisheries Sector" and helps to ensure the strategic goal of food security, abundance of the domestic market with domestic products and increase the export capacity.

With the opening of trout breeding ponds in Jabbor Rasulov district, 12 people have been provided with jobs, and according to the plan, production of 100 tons of dietary meat is expected in the first year.

In a part of the ponds, as an experiment, the cultivation of osetra has also been carried out, which, according to the officials, shows good results.

The construction works in the second stage of fish breeding ponds of "Mohii tojik Corporation" LLC in Jabbor Rasulov district were completed with the involvement of 50 specialists of "Khairi Safo" Limited Liability Company within 6 months with high quality.

It was reported that until 2025, ponds will be established on all more than 3 hectares of land of "Mohii tojik Corporation" LLC in Dehmoy village of Jabbor Rasulov district, and in the third stage, fish farming will be carried out. The production capacity will be increased to 500 tons per year with the complete establishment of fish breeding ponds.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon, after the opening of trout ponds, visited the exhibition of the achievements of "Mohii tojik Corporation" LLC.

More than 10 breeds of fish, canned fish, smoked fish, its food and a map of the location of "Mohii tojik Corporation" LLC in the cities and districts of the country were presented at the exhibition.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon supported the activities of the management of the "Mohii tojik Corporation" LLC in the direction of promoting the development of the fishery industry, creating new jobs, implementing the strategic goal of ensuring food security, for further increasing the volume of production and boosting the export capacity by using the available opportunities, and gave specific instructions and assignments to the officials.