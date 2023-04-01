Opening of special sports school for archery in the city of Khujand

TAJIKISTAN, April 1 - On April 1, in the city of Khujand, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened a special sports school for archery.

The special sports school for archery types was built by the Executive Body of State Authority of the Sughd Province as part of the development and construction measures to welcome the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, based on the direct instructions and orders of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon.

The new sports facility consists of two floors and has more than 10 office rooms for administration and staff, changing rooms, washrooms, a warehouse for storing sports equipment and other auxiliary points. The special sports school for archery is located next to the central stadium "20th anniversary of the Independence of Tajikistan".

With the establishment of a special sports school for archery in the city of Khujand, 20 people, including 5 professional trainers, have been employed. A meeting hall with 30 seats has been built in the sports school.

In the separate rooms of the school, various sports equipment is stored and the necessary devices are installed, which are mainly used for the repair and renewal of bows and arrows. There is also a medical center and a psychiatrist's room in the building.

On the second floor of this facility, there is a spacious hall for training and studying the subtleties of archery with a width of 20 meters and a length of 40 meters.

In the hall of the special sports school for archery, along with practice and training, there are necessary conditions for holding high-level archery competitions.

Currently, 90 youth are training in the special sports school for archery in Khujand, where experienced coaches teach them the nuances of this sport.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon held a sincere conversation with veterans of the field, coaches and athletes and expressed confidence that with the construction and commissioning of a special sports school for archery in the city of Khujand, necessary conditions have been created for the training of teenagers and young athletes so that they become champions like Zebuniso Rustamova.