Presenting gifts to 100 orphans in Khujand city

TAJIKISTAN, April 1 - On April 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, held a sincere conversation with 100 orphans from the cities of Khujand, Konibodom, Isfara and Spitamen district of the Sughd Province at the "Somon Plaza" shopping, service and residential complex in the city of Khujand, and presented them with Navruz gifts.

The gifts of the Head of State consist of a package of textbooks and art books, clothes, sweets and money.

Honorable President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, during a sincere conversation with the orphans, emphasized that each of them is under the direct care of the state, and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan implements all measures for their upbringing and development. Only excellent study, love for the Motherland, respect for national values, completion of constructive actions for the greater glory of the ancestral land, and their advancement to a decent life are required from the youth.

The orphans, in turn, expressed that they are constantly enjoying the fatherly support and assistance of the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon. Such constant care makes them to be educated in the spirit of patriotism, to become skilled specialists in their chosen profession by acquiring modern science and knowledge, and to serve for the benefit of the state and the nation in the future.