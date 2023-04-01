RITE AID CORPORATION CLASS ACTION ALERT: WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF OHIO AGAINST RITE AID CORPORATION

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MAY 19, 2023

NEW YORK, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Rite Aid Corporation ("Rite Aid" or the "Company") RAD between April 26, 2018 and March 13, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Rite Aid is a national health care service and retail products company. Through Elixir, Rite Aid's pharmacy benefits manager, the Company purports to provide pharmacy benefits and services to over two million members nationwide.

The filed complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that:

until at least June 2019 , Rite Aid filled at least hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances that lacked a legitimate medical purpose, including for potentially lethal opioids such as oxycodone and fentanyl;

, Rite Aid filled at least hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances that lacked a legitimate medical purpose, including for potentially lethal opioids such as oxycodone and fentanyl; Rite Aid pharmacists filled these prescriptions despite clear "red flags" that indicated that the prescriptions were unlawful;

Rite Aid ignored evidence that its stores were dispensing unlawful prescriptions, and intentionally deleted internal notes about suspicious prescribers written by concerned pharmacists;

Rite Aid violated the Controlled Substances Act ("CSA") and, where Rite Aid sought reimbursement from federal healthcare programs, also violated the False Claims Act; and

as a result, it was at risk of prosecution by federal authorities such as the United States Department of Justice ("DOJ").

Monday, March 13, 2023, after market hours, the DOJ announced in a press release that it had filed a lawsuit against Rite Aid, intervening in a whistleblower lawsuit brought under the False Claims Act (FCA) against Rite Aid and various subsidiaries. The whistleblower lawsuit alleged that Rite Aid

knowingly filled unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances. The DOJ also announced that it was suing Rite Aid for violations of the CSA.

On this news, Rite Aid's stock fell $0.62 per share, or 18.9%, to close at $2.66 on March 14, 2023.

