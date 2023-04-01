Alila Kothaifaru Maldives Unveils The Shack, the Perfect Private Sandbank Retreat

With the launch of The Shack, a private sandbank surrounded by the extraordinary natural beauty of the Maldives, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers another understated, sophisticated space in which to dine, unwind and celebrate special moments.

From the moment you step onto the jetty after a five-minute boat ride from the resort, you are transported to a whole different world that will sweep you away on a luxurious adventure with unobstructed views of the Indian Ocean, nestled in the house reef that invites you to jump right into its crystal clear waters.

On this pearl of soft powdery white sand amid the turquoise lagoon, the vibrancy of an open kitchen and bar and the feel of the ocean breeze create a remarkable sense of openness and connection to the ocean for a relaxed dining experience. For another level of incredible, you can take in the panorama of the ocean from the indulgence of a daybed or swing hammock, elevate your relaxation with a session of pampering at The Sandbank Spa by Spa Alila, and go snorkelling or diving to explore the beauty of the underwater world that beckons just steps from the sand.

Sailing in a traditional Maldivian dhoni from the resort’s main island, two distinct trips to The Shack are available daily. Each 4-hour day trip includes a set lunch or dinner menu, the highlight of which is a Josper Charcoal Grill Experience featuring a medley of meats and seafood sourced from local, sustainable producers and grilled to perfection in a Josper charcoal oven. This ancestral culinary practice of charcoal grilling allows meats to be seared quickly at heats of up to 500 degrees Celsius, sealing in the juices while permeating the meat with delicious smoky flavours.

The perfect accompaniment to this flavourful dining experience can be found at The Shack bar, which serves a range of craft cocktails, all made with natural and organic ingredients and premium spirits. The Shack signature infused cocktails are a must-try for a taste of island bliss.

Besides the set menus, guests can create special memories with one of the following The Shack Signature Dining Experiences.

The Shack Castaway Picnic

Indulge in a solo, couple’s or family picnic with a bento box filled with an array of tantalising light bites, desserts, fresh healthy juices and more. Revel in a moment of solitude, fun or romance with a dreamy island-style picnic setup while soaking in the unending views.

The Shack Dinner Under the Stars

The Shack is the perfect place for a celebration with your partner, family or friends. Savour a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience in the middle of the Indian Ocean, enjoying a beach barbecue cooked by a private chef, framed by magical views as the sun dips towards the horizon.

The Sandbank Spa Experience

This oasis in the ocean invites a whole new level of relaxation. Be transported to another world, a surprisingly different place where time seems to stand still, allowing your sense of peace and well-being to deepen and flourish. Take a journey of discovery and reconnect your mind, body and spirit, guided by our experienced Spa Alila therapists and choosing from an array of treatments, including massage, guided meditation, foot reflexology and more.

The Shack Vow Renewal Celebration

The Shack is made for life’s most treasured moments. Reaffirm your love for each other with an island-style ceremony under tropical skies, surrounded by the glistening ocean. Whether you dream of an intimate ceremony or want to share this moment with family and friends, let the joyful beat of boduberu drums and exquisite dining experiences make this day one to cherish forever in your journey together.

In addition to the above experiences, The Shack can also be booked for private functions. For more information, email kothaifaru@alilahotels.com