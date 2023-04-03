Introducing the New Mypurmist Steam Inhaler - A Comfortable and Effective Respiratory Relief

Mypurmist, the leader in providing the best steam inhalers throughout Australia and New Zealand, is pleased to introduce its new steam inhaler.
ELANORA HEIGHTS, NSW , AUSTRALIA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mypurmist, the leader in providing the best steam inhalers throughout Australia and New Zealand, is pleased to introduce its new steam inhaler, which is available in plug-in and cordless versions. Mypurmist steam inhaler is the world's most advanced steam inhaler that offers 100% natural, drug-free, and ultrapure therapy for colds, sinus congestion, and allergies. The launch of this new steam inhaler is likely to offer effective and comfortable respiratory relief for all Australians.
The Mypurmist2 plug-in steam inhaler comes with a wall charger to easily use it anywhere with a power socket. Using ultrapure sterile water, this patented CFV instant steam device with a medical grade HEPA filter can offer pure therapeutic warm mist to effectively kill infection-causing allergies and germs. Hence, one can get instant, ultrapure, and natural therapy anywhere for their congestion.
The spokesperson of Mypurmist, said, “At Mypurmist, we understand the significance of having better access to effective respiratory relief, particularly when one is going through respiratory distress. That’s the reason we have come up with the plug-in Mypurmist steam inhaler, which is integrated with the latest features and technology to offer maximum comfort and convenience. Thanks to its innovative design, one gets a steady stream of warm mist that gets deep into the sinuses and lungs to get quick relief from respiratory symptoms, like congestion.”
Besides the plug-in steam inhaler, the company also offers Mypurmist free cordless steam inhaler to offer wire-free instant natural therapy. This handheld humidifier uses patented ultrasonic technology for releasing warm mist for instant respiratory relief. The best part is that it’s easier to manage using a powerful process, which makes use of Bluetooth connectivity for managing respiratory symptoms, including sinusitis, cold, flu, congestion, and more. Thanks to its one-button operation, the Mypurmist steam inhaler is easy to use and enables users to control the steam intensity, as needed.
The spokesperson further added, “We believe that our hand-held humidifier will become a go-to solution for many in need of instant respiratory relief. What makes our Mypurmist steam inhaler distinct from our steam inhalers is that it produces warm mist without the use of any unwanted chemicals or additives. Its ultrasonic technology releases a fine mist that is free from contaminants and other impurities. This ensures that the users will get only pure and clean air. Plus, its hand-held design makes it ideal to use at home, at work, or even while traveling. Due to its compact design, one can easily carry it in their laptop bag, handbag, or even in a fanny pack to use anywhere, anytime.”
Mypurmist inhaler is an allergy-friendly and Sensitive Choice-approved device with a portable design. This makes it easy to carry and use on the go. Its modern and sleek design makes it an attractive addition to any home or workspace. Want to purchase it now? Visit the company’s official website to buy it today. The package includes Box includes - 1 Mypurmist free cordless ultrapure steam inhaler, 1 installed latex-free soft replaceable mask, 1 installed medical-grade HEPA filter, 8 Mypurmist ultrapure sterile water refills (16 sessions), 6 sessions of eucalyptus & peppermint (scentpad), 1 travel bag, and 1 wall charger.
About Mypurmist
Mypurmist is the biggest supplier of personal steam inhalers for natural and effective respiratory therapy. Their products utilize proprietary ultrasonic technology to generate pure warm mist that penetrates deeply into the sinuses and lungs, offering immediate relief from congestion and other respiratory ailments. The company is dedicated to developing safe, effective, and simple-to-use solutions that help people breathe easier.
