RUSSIA, March 31 - The meeting took place via videoconference.

Meeting of the Government Coordination Council on the needs of the Russian Armed Forces, other troops, military formations and bodies

Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Good afternoon, colleagues,

The Coordination Council’s main tasks include logistic, medical and social support for our military units.

The Armed Forces now need much more equipment than before. National defence companies are now working at full capacity to provide them with all essential items. We are rapidly implementing investment projects to expand production, including all cooperation arrangements.

We have taken measures to significantly boost production of the most in-demand weapons systems.

We need to focus on expanding repair and maintenance facilities.

Repairing certain equipment models is a complicated and labour-intensive process. We must involve skilled specialists in this work. For this purpose, we have decided to establish a plant, affiliated with the Defence Ministry, to promptly repair and re-commission missile and artillery systems.

It is important to continue building fortifications near the positions of our forces. Most of them are already complete. Work is also underway to build new fortified strongpoints for the Border Service, and completed strongpoints are receiving additional equipment.

I ask the Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities to complete this work as soon as possible and to transfer the fortifications to the Defence Ministry.

We continue to prioritise material and social support for our defenders. The budget stipulates the required funding for providing service personnel with wages and other payments.

Colleagues, once again I am drawing your attention to the fact that the money must be disbursed on time and in full volume. It is important to make sure that it reaches all eligible recipients.

At today’s meeting, I would like to ask the heads of working groups to report on the implementation of targeted assignments and on the results of fulfilling the Council’s earlier decisions. I am asking the Defence Minister and the heads of the Interior Ministry, the National Guard of Russia and the Federal Security Service to report on the logistic support for their respective agencies.