Traffic Fatality: 2400 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Friday, March 31, 2023, in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 12:20 a.m., the operator of a white Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling northbound on Alabama Avenue, Southeast approaching the intersection of Jasper Street. The Tahoe failed to negotiate the curve in the road and exited the roadway onto the east sidewalk. The vehicle continued until it struck a tree and an electrical box. The vehicle came to a final rest in the grassy area. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the driver remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 35-year-old Chantice Cole, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.