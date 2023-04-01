Commercial Opportunities at Honiara and Munda Airports

The Solomon Islands will see a new State Owned Enterprise (‘SOE’) emerge.

As part of a Government reform program in the aviation sector, 10 Government operated Airfields including Honiara and Munda International Airports currently managed under the Ministry of Communication and Aviation (‘MCA’) will be transferred across to Solomon Islands Airports Corporation Limited (‘SIACL’).

The objective of the reform is improve the operation and maintenance of airports and strengthen the management of aviation revenue. An important part of that objective is for SIACL to improve commercial activities at the airports to support ongoing improvements to operations, infrastructure and customer service.

This will create a number of potential commercial opportunities for Solomon Islanders. Examples of these are likely to include maintenance contracts, retail food and beverage services, and commercial advertising, cleaning and security services.

The new SOE will be following best practice guidelines by tendering these opportunities in an open and transparent way. Although the new Airport Terminal building will become operational at Henderson soon, both MCA and SIACL ask for patience as the transition between MCA and SIACL takes place.

We anticipated the tendering of these opportunities will commence between May and June this year, and will be advertised through local media.