Sheridan, WY - SearchRockit LLC is a search engine company that is dedicated to providing a more robust and private search experience. Founded by Steve Marshall, who is considered an expert in search technology and SEO, SearchRockit.com offers a unique and unparalleled search engine that is designed to give users access to uncensored and unbiased search results.

The company's commitment to privacy and security is evident in their search engine's design. SearchRockit.com deletes all personal data just minutes after the user has finished searching, ensuring that their search history is not stored or sold to third parties. Furthermore, SearchRockit.com uses Wormhole Technology™ with 256-bit https encryption, making it a safer and more secure search engine than its competitors.

What sets SearchRockit.com apart from other search engines is its ability to counteract censorship and filter out bias. Their algorithm ensures that true and relevant information is sent to the top of the search, and suppressed indexing is moved back to its natural position. This is particularly important in today's world, where media bias and collusion are prevalent.

SearchRockit.com is not just a search engine; it's a solution for people who want better search results, who value their privacy, and who demand all the facts. With access to the largest URL database index and the latest web search, plus censored content, SearchRockit.com is the ultimate destination for people who want a search engine that works for them, not against them.

In addition, SearchRockit.com's mobile app is a game-changer. With the ability to provide a tunnel Wormhole ”Technology™, it removes the need for a browser, ensuring that no footprint or history of searches conducted by the user is left behind. This makes SearchRockit.com the perfect choice for people who are always on the go and need a search engine that is as mobile as they are.

Overall, SearchRockit LLC is a search engine company that is dedicated to providing users with a more robust and private search experience through its commitment to privacy, security, and uncensored search results.

