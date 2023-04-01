Berlin Barracks/Crash/DUI

There were 228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,778 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A3002033
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Alex Comtois
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/31/2023
STREET: US Route 2
TOWN: East Montpelier
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Village Acres
WEATHER: snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Odin Opsahl
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Sienna
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: none
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle car crash in front of the East Montpelier Fire Department on US Route 2 and Village Acres. Upon arrival Troopers identified the operator as Odin Opsahl. Further investigation revealed Opsahl was under the influence of intoxicants while operating his motor vehicle and was subsequently taken into custody. He was transported to Montpelier PD for processing.
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Washington County Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/2023 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix
Patrol Commander
Troop A – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
(802)229-9191