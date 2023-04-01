Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/Crash/DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A3002033                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Alex Comtois

STATION: Berlin Barracks                          

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/31/2023

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: East Montpelier

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Village Acres

WEATHER: snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Odin Opsahl

AGE: 41    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Sienna

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: none

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle car crash in front of the East Montpelier Fire Department on US Route 2 and Village Acres.  Upon arrival Troopers identified the operator as Odin Opsahl. Further investigation revealed Opsahl was under the influence of intoxicants while operating his motor vehicle and was subsequently taken into custody.  He was transported to Montpelier PD for processing.

 

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Washington County Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/2023 0830 hours      

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix

Patrol Commander

Troop A – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

