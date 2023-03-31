When the Water Rises: Lives and Livelihoods of Flood-Prone Communities of Sierra Leone

As a result of the heavy rains, River Jong broke its banks, overflowed into the neighbouring villages, including Bo-Jong, and left a trail of destruction impacting people living on the Island. Just last year, floods devasted households affecting more than 400 people in Bo-Jong and its environs in what has now become a recurring phenomenon. The floods destroyed houses and washed away household items, farm produce, and domestic animals. In the peak of the rains in August, the floods would force some of the villagers to move to neighbouring villages.

“Over the years, when we’re hit by the floods, some people would leave for safe havens in some villages around. Some would not even return until the dry season. And others would settle permanently in other towns or villages and never come back. So, this is a cause for the reduction in population on the island,” explains the 75-year-old woman.

Disasters have increased in occurrence and severity over the last few decades in West and Central Africa due to the adverse effects of climate change, compelling people directly and indirectly to leave their homes in a region where 80 per cent of the population depends on natural resources for their livelihoods.