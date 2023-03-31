Arrest Made in a 2014 Homicide: 3900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a 2014 homicide that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, 2014, in the 3900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:26 pm, Fourth District officers responded to the 4000 block of 14th Street, Northwest, for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 27-year-old Evelyn Yamalith Arroyo, of Northwest, DC.

On Thursday, March 30, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the US Marshal’s service extradited 43-year-old Marvin Wilfredo Lopez-Cabrera, of Hyattsville, MD, from El Salvador to Washington, DC. Lopez-Cabrera was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

