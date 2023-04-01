Improvements to accommodate bicyclists will be added to the Kalanianaole Highway and Keahole Street intersection

Main, News Posted on Mar 31, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists that improvements for bicyclists will be installed at the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Keahole Street, starting on Monday, April 3, 2023. Construction will install new signage, relocate loop detectors, and revise the striping format on Kalanianaole Highway and Keahole Street. Lane closure details are as follows:

Monday, April 3 – Tuesday, April 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Single Lane closure on Keahole Street makai bound at the Kalanianaole Highway intersection, for pavement markings.

Wednesday, April 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Single Lane closure on Keahole Street makai bound at the Kalanianaole Highway intersection, for loop detector installations.

Thursday, April 6, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Two lane closures on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions in the vicinity of the Keahole Street intersection, for pavement marking and signage installations.

The bike lane on Kalanianaole Highway will begin near the right turn into Hawaii Kai Towne Center, and bicyclists may use the right turn lane to Keahole Street to proceed through the intersection. New signage will be installed along this stretch that reads, “Right Lane Must Turn Right Except to Bicycles”, as well as new pavement markings for bicycle guidance and motorists’ awareness. On Keahole Street, warning signs of bicycles crossing will be installed and the bike lane on Kalanianaole Highway after Keahole Street will extend to the intersection. See below for a visual of the improvements.

HDOT advises motorists to drive with caution as they become familiar with the new traffic format. Electronic message boards will be in place displaying closure information. TheBus and first responders have been notified and will be let through the work zone. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###