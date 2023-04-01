A Leader Emerges in Haiti: Alex for Haiti Committed to Creating a Free, Prospering Haiti

Alexandre Telfort Fils is a political leader and social entrepreneur. His firm commitment to uplifting his country made Alexandre known as the brightest hope for the future of Haiti. Alexandre gave a rousing speech at the Conference on the Future of Democracy and Peace in Haiti.

The 3rd and 4th of March marked highly important dates for all Haitians. One of the most impactful political gatherings organized to support this country took place at the Conference on the Future of Democracy and Peace in Little Haiti, Miami.

This conference was organized by Haitian youth and brought numerous leaders, activists, and specialists concerned about the future of Haiti together. The conference’s keynote speaker Commissioner Marleine Bastien imparted that this event brought Haitians together to reflect, dialogue, learn, and together identify perspectives on the future of Haiti, imparting the following:

“The fact that young Haitians are taking the initiative to organize such a conference is an encouraging sign that the younger generation is ready to step up and take responsibility for their country’s future,” said Marleine Bastien.

Alexandre Telfort Fils, one of the political leaders pursuing his dream of a democratic, free, and prospering Haiti was among the distinguished participants of the conference, rallying his fellow Haitians and uplifting their spirits while discussing crucial ideas with other speakers that may reshape the landscape of Haiti.

Telfort Fils was joined on the speaking podium by the former president of Guatemala Vinicio Cerezo, professors Jean Marie Théodat, Guy Serge Pompilus, and Nelson Jean Francois, as well as a specialist in international affairs John Dickson, and lawyer Frandley Denis Julien.

Together, they addressed Haitian youth, talked about the most pressing issues currently affecting the country, and shared their visions, insights, and words of encouragement with the audience.

The speech by Alexandre Telfort Fils was among the most memorable moments of the entire conference. Calling for a truly democratic transition and sharing his vision about how this can be achieved, Telfort’s message resonated with hundreds of Haitians.

Alexandre’s background in political science enabled him to pinpoint the root of the problems Haiti is struggling with. He conveyed that only a drastic democratic shift, a stronger emphasis on political liberties, and a firmer approach to laws & regulations can help Haiti reach its true potential.

Haiti saw innumerable political parties come and go, many of which surfaced by questionable means. Alex is calling for a democratic Haiti – a truly independent country where the power would belong to its people.

Alexandre Telfort has worked with the RTK program of UNICEF, and the International Red Cross, and spent much time with the Haitian Center for Leadership and Excellence.

When the Conference on the Future of Democracy and Peace came to a close, a brighter ray of hope shone upon Haiti.

More information about Alex for Haiti is available on his official Twitter page.

Media Contact

Alex For Haiti

Jean Pierre

Haiti