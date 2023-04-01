Get Ready To Read this Superb Psychological Thriller That Takes on a Dark and Transformative Journey of Torment and Retribution

March 31st, 2023 - The author Peter Browning recently wrote a book under the title In a Raven's Shadow, and since then, the book has been a top choice for readers. The book is a well-crafted thriller, and that is what grabs the attention of the readers. With each page, you will have chills down your spine as the author has made sure to keep the thrill constant. There won't be a dull moment once you start reading this book.

The main character of the book, a reclusive teacher, has experienced physical and emotional neglect and torment for most of his young life. The book strongly depicts the message that growing up with too many experiences of abuse can have a significant impact on your future, and the anger will consume all of your personality.

The story starts off with the character, now an adult, working as a teacher in a school. He takes his class as his refuge, an island of solace. The past of the teacher still embeds deep into him, and this shows through his behavior of limiting communication with anyone at school other than the kids and living as a loner in his personal life. But when his favourite student suffers a gruesome death, his path becomes dark and deadly.

From the start, the book will create suspense which will carry on until the end. Read the book to find out how an unforeseen incident completely changes his life.

About the Author

Peter Browning is now an award-winning Canadian author. Born and raised in the Okanagan Valley of British Columbia and a graduate of the University of British Columbia, his professional journey eventually led to a twenty-seven-year teaching career in Biology and Science before retiring in 2016. He still lives in the Okanagan, where the great mountain lakes provide plenty of opportunity for his passion for fly fishing. This is his first novel.

Book Name: In a Raven's Shadow

Author Name: Peter Browning

ISBN Number: 978-0228849216

Ebook Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here

Hardcover Version: Click Here



