Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market to 2030: Rapid Penetration of High-content Imaging Systems in the Medical Industry Drives Growth

The global market for tuberculosis diagnostics is expected to reach USD 2.91 billion by 2030, with a projected revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of tuberculosis across the world, particularly in developing countries, is a key driver of market revenue growth. Significant investments in the development of effective diagnostic technologies have also contributed to the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of children infected with tuberculosis worldwide was 1.1 million in 2020.

The disease is often overlooked in children and adolescents, contributing to the increase in tuberculosis cases. In 2020, 86.0% of new tuberculosis cases were reported in 30 high tuberculosis-burden countries, with Indonesia, China, India, South Africa, Nigeria, the Philippines, Bangladesh, and Pakistan accounting for two-thirds of the total cases. The high incidence rates have significantly boosted the market's revenue growth over the forecast period .

Recent developments in tuberculosis diagnostics are playing a crucial role in driving market revenue growth. The increasing demand for appropriate diagnostic assays at all levels of the healthcare system is also a significant contributor to market revenue growth.

However, diagnosing tuberculosis is challenging, and companies are investing heavily in research and development of new products. Diagnostic tools must be capable of detecting pulmonary and extrapulmonary diseases when testing different clinical sample types with varying bacillary burdens.

It is essential to differentiate between active tuberculosis and latent infection accurately. Early diagnosis is critical to reduce morbidity, mortality, and transmission risk, especially during the early stages of the disease when the bacillary burden in samples may still be high.

Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Swift advancements in product development and initiatives to encourage the use of tuberculosis diagnostic tools in communities

Community support programs are crucial in ensuring that effective tuberculosis treatments are available and utilized worldwide. In India, for example, various entities, including individuals, non-profits, institutions, and corporations, can adopt tuberculosis patients to provide them with nutritional support, additional diagnostics, and vocational training as part of the Pradhan Mantri Tuberculosis Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan launched in September 2022.

This community support system, particularly the Nikshay Mitra aspect, plays a crucial role as India strives to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) deadline. Nutritional and diagnostic support are among the essential priorities that will be addressed .

Innovative products and significant investments in automation technology have led to better diagnostic performance, providing clarity in diagnosing both latent and active tuberculosis. In Africa, where malaria and tuberculosis are more prevalent, research advancements have resulted in the implementation of new or updated prevention initiatives as well as treatment tools, saving lives and reinforcing health systems.

Improved analytical tools and data use and sharing, accurate and affordable diagnostic tests, increased political will, and advances in the delivery and monitoring of safer and more affordable treatment all contribute to treating more people faster and with better outcomes.

Restraint:

Limitations of existing tuberculosis diagnostics

Despite the increasing need for advanced tuberculosis diagnostic technologies, there are a few constraints that could hamper market growth during the forecast period. Certain technological complexities in tuberculosis diagnostics, for instance, could significantly impede market revenue growth.

Moreover, the increased technical difficulty in developing these diagnostic technologies is a significant factor limiting market revenue growth. The most commonly used tuberculosis diagnostic test, sputum smear microscopy, has limitations such as low sensitivity and others.

It can also lead to false-positive results in children, the elderly, and HIV-infected patients, and it cannot be used to rule out extrapulmonary tuberculosis. These technological challenges in tuberculosis diagnostics are expected to hinder market revenue growth during the forecast period.

