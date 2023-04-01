Potential acquisition of VyGen-Bio would Strengthen Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ: COEP) oncology pipeline by obtaining exclusive, worldwide ownership rights to GEAR™ Platform

Acquisition Rights Obtained for Combinatorial Immuno-Oncology Treatments Using Multi-Antigen CAR T Technology, Cell Therapy for Multiple Cancers; $COEP

Focused on SNAP-CAR T Cells, a Platform Technology Being Developed to be Combined with Tagged, Tumor-Specific Antibodies to Potentially Target Many Different Tumor Types.

Exclusive Rights to Acquire Transformational Cell Therapy Platform to Enable Potent Combinatorial Immuno-Oncology Treatment Strategies.

SNAP-CAR Technology Highlighted in Peer-Reviewed Article in Translational Medicine Journal.

Research Agreement with the University of Pittsburgh to Expand Pre-Clinical Development of SNAP-CAR T Cells Targeting HER2-Positive Cancers.

Collaboration with IQVIA, a Global Contract Research Organization, to Identify Target Indications and Initiate IND-Enabling Activities.

CAR T Cell Therapy Market Expected to Reach $20.56 Billion by 2029 from $1.96 Billion in 2021.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. COEP together with its subsidiaries including Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. and Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes. The COEP product portfolio and rights are highlighted by a universal, multi-antigen CAR T technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), and a cell therapy technology (CD38-GEAR-NK) and an in vitro diagnostic (CD38-Diagnostic) targeting CD38-related cancers, which COEP is developing with VyGen-Bio and leading medical researchers at the Karolinska Institutet.

Modified NK cells that are co-administered with select monoclonal antibodies and/or other CD38 targeting immunotherapies are in pre-clinical development to enhance and maximize tumor kill via combinatorial approaches otherwise not possible.

The COEP CD38 Diagnostic is designed to be used as a companion with CD38 GEAR-NK or as a standalone diagnostic screening test to determine which immunotherapies may be responsive to CD38+ tumors.

The COEP business model is designed around maximizing the value of its current product portfolio and rights through in-license agreements, out-license agreements and co-development relationships, as well as entering into strategic partnerships to expand its product rights and offerings, specifically those targeting cancer.

The CAR T cell therapy market size and share are expected to reach $20.56 billion by 2029 from $1.96 billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.6% during forecast period 2022 to 2029.1 1 (Source: Polaris Market Research).

Exclusive Rights to Negotiate to Acquire Transformational Cell Therapy Platform to Enable Potent Combinatorial Immuno-Oncology Treatment Strategies

On March 29th COEP announced it has obtained the exclusive right to negotiate towards the acquisition of VyGen-Bio, Inc. or its assets. COEP intends to immediately commence its due diligence review of VyGen-Bio’s assets, including its IP and knowhow related to rights to GEAR™ cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms, and, depending on the results of its due diligence analysis, turn to negotiation of definitive deal documents. VyGen-Bio’s product candidates and platforms were discovered by scientists at the world-renowned Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, including Dr. Arnika Wagner, who is expected to play a key collaborative development role for Coeptis as the Company builds its capabilities to develop treatments for cancer and gains technologies to develop additional cell and gene therapies.

This transaction, if finalized, would expand upon the COEP collaboration with VyGen-Bio, which is currently focused on CD38-GEAR-NK, a natural killer (NK) cell therapy for the treatment of CD38+ cancers with an initial focus on multiple myeloma, and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro diagnostic tool being developed to help identify cancer patients who may be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

In the event a transaction is consummated, COEP would then be in a position to advance the development of various GEAR-engineered cells, including NK cells, T cells, and hematopoietic stem cells, and to pursue development of GEAR-engineered cells for use in combination with mAbs that target a potentially wide range of receptor targets. Additional development options that would be explored could include therapeutic modalities where the antigen-specificity of mAbs is used, such as CAR-T and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of a broad range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

GEAR was discovered by scientists at the Karolinska Institutet (KI), including Evren Alici M.D., Ph.D., Hans-Gustaf Ljunggren M.D., Ph.D., and Arnika Kathleen Wagner Ph.D. Drs. Alici, Ljunggren, and Wagner are founding members of VyGen-Bio and will continue to contribute in the development of the technology platforms as members of Coeptis’ Scientific Advisory Board. Drs. Ljunggren and Alici are managing directors of NextGenNK, an international Competence Center for the development of next-generation NK cell-based cancer immunotherapies based at KI and funded by Sweden’s innovations agency, Vinnova. KI is globally recognized for its Nobel Assembly, which awards the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Company’s SNAP-CAR Technology Platform Highlighted via Peer-Reviewed Article in Translational Medicine

SNAP-CAR recognized in research detailing advances in modulating chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell activity for improved safety, efficacy, and flexibility

On March 21st COEP announced that its SNAP-CAR technology was highlighted in a review article published in the Journal of Translational Medicine. SNAP-CAR is a multi-antigen chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) technology that can be adapted to different cancer indications, including hematologic and solid tumors.

The article titled, “Tuning CARs: recent advances in modulating chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell activity for improved safety, efficacy, and flexibility,” discusses a variety of efforts and cross field collaborations striving to balance anti-tumor activity of next-generation cell therapies that also minimize harmful side effects associated with CAR-T. The article describes SNAP-CAR as an “up-and-coming" technology that covalently links therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to universal CAR receptors, with demonstrated function in vitro and in vivo, and represents a “powerful concept for overcoming suboptimal CAR functions due to the lower affinity of soluble adaptors to universal CAR receptors.”

Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Pittsburgh to Advance SNAP-CAR Development Program

