Author Daffodil Rae's New Book "To Be Hunted" Explores the Power of Friendship in the Face of Adversity

March 31st, 2023 - Daffodil Rae, a 32-year-old author from Pennsylvania, has released her latest book, "To Be Hunted," the first in the "An Unlikely Friends Series." The novel explores the power of friendship and the lengths that friends will go to protect each other and the things they hold dear.

The novel's protagonist is a young woman who is determined to fight for her home, family, and friends. However, she soon realizes that she cannot do it alone and finds unexpected allies in the Grayson Brothers. Together, they face a range of obstacles and adversaries as they fight to protect their way of life.

Rae, who grew up in Washington, PA, and attended and graduated from Washington High School, has had a variety of careers and obtained different degrees throughout her life. She has worked as a photographer, in customer service and in caring for animals. A number of television shows and books have influenced her and her writing, such as "The Vampire Diaries," "Lord of the Rings," "Lucifer," the "Harry Potter" series, the "A Court of Thorns and Roses" series, and several Ann Rice books.

In "To Be Hunted," Rae draws on her love of storytelling and her experiences to create a gripping and heartwarming tale of friendship, loyalty, and courage. The novel is a must-read for fans of young adult fiction and fantasy.

"I am thrilled to release 'To Be Hunted' and share this story with readers," says Rae. "The power of friendship is a theme that has always resonated with me, and I hope that readers will find inspiration and joy in the friendships depicted in this book."

The book "To Be Hunted" by author Daffodil Rae is available now in print and digital formats on Amazon and other major book retailers.

Book Name: To Be Hunted

Author Name: Daffodil Rae

ISBN Number: 978-1915919700

Ebook Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here

Hardcover Version: Click Here



Media Contact

Amazon Publishing Hub

844-727-0033

United States