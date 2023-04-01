Hollywood Actress Tessa Farrell Co-pioneers Smartphone Filmmaking with 11 Time Award-Winning Independent Feature Film, Cinema Rebel

Hollywood actress and passionate artist, Tessa Farrell has pushed the boundaries of filmmaking with her new movie, Cinema Rebel. Achieving what no other has done before, she created an entire feature film without expensive production teams, equipment, or even a script - entirely shot on an iPhone over a period of 3 years. She has not only redefined the traditional norms of big-budget films, but also opened the door for a new era in viewing and creating movies.

Cinema Rebel is a revolutionary event in motion picture history, standing as a testament to Farrell’s dedication and passion for artistry. Through her efforts, she has made it possible for independent filmmakers to make their mark, without having to worry about costly production expenses. The movie itself was met with critical acclaim both nationally and internationally, due to its innovative approach to filmmaking. Not only did it highlight the power of technology, but also showcased Farrell’s versatility and creativity as an artist.

“With the instantly evolving advances in human civilization, it’s so difficult to make something iconic and original. As an artist, if I had any shot of doing that, I felt I needed to cross boundaries, break every rule of filmmaking and strive to create soul food for today’s generation,” Tessa states. “That feat is very difficult and I have been blessed (and challenged) by divine intervention along the way.” She continues, “Whatever I have to go through personally, as the artist creating this movie, is worth any amount of inspiration, hope, joy and healing this movie will bring to its audience.”

She recounts how she had to take on multiple roles in order to make sure that each aspect of the film was handled properly - from cinematography to sound recording - all while managing the daily responsibilities that come with being a fresh-faced Hollywood starlet.

Despite this overwhelming workload, Tessa was determined to bring her vision to life and succeeded in doing so with flying colors - becoming an inspiration for creative filmmakers everywhere by showing them what can be achieved if you put your heart and soul into something.

