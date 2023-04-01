Global OpenStack Cloud Management Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.52%

There were 217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,834 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market by Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Community Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), End User (IT, Academic Research, and Others), and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud management for the OpenStack market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 10.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.52% during 2022-2028.
The increasing adoption of cloud platforms, escalating sales of smartphones, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities represent some of the key factors driving the market.
OpenStack is an open-source cloud-based platform that uses pooled virtual resources to build and manage private and public clouds. It consists of software tools that help manage and build cloud-computing platforms in the cloud. It offers a complete platform for organizations and enterprises to develop and manage private and public clouds.
Cloud management for OpenStack includes various infrastructural elements, such as networks, subnets, and routers. It manages distributed compute, network, and storage resources, aggregate them into pools and allows on-demand provisioning of virtual resources through a self-service portal. It helps to improve security, reduce costs, manage enormous clusters for computing and storage, and boost business agility, availability, and efficiency by providing a platform on demand.
The increasing adoption of cloud platforms by businesses for effective and efficient work management is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Open stack services offer various benefits, such as wide community support, no customer lock-in enforcement, and easy and fast deployment.
In line with this, the increasing demand for scalability, infrastructural cost reduction, speed-to-market, and maintenance in the information technology (IT) industry is favoring the market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for OpenStack from organizations and enterprises for space optimization, computing and storage and the growing need to effectively manage multi-cloud implementations is acting as another growth-inducing factor.
Apart from this, the increasing demand for big data analytics, the emerging trend of bring your own device (BYOD) into workplaces, and the escalating sales of smartphones are providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the ability of open-source solutions to cost-effectively manage a business enterprise's data analytics, transactions, and enterprise applications is positively influencing the market growth.
Furthermore, the increasing utilization in various industry verticals, which assists in enhancing operational effectiveness and financial management, is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the deployment of OpenStack helps users to effectively manage private, and public cloud computing platforms is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Other factors, including increasing demand for internet-enabled services by enterprises, various technological advancements, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and the widespread utilization to enhance visibility and control over resources by optimizing networks, are supporting the market growth.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Public Cloud
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Private Cloud
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Community Cloud
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Hybrid Cloud
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by End User
7.1 IT
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Academic Research
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
9.1 Overview
9.2 Drivers
9.3 Restraints
9.4 Opportunities
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 BMC Software Inc.
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4 Micro Focus International plc
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 Oracle Corporation
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 Red Hat Inc. (International Business Machines Corporation)
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7 Splunk Inc.
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 VMware Inc.
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
