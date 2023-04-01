Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,834 in the last 365 days.

RYVYL DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against RYVYL Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RYVYL Inc. ("RYVYL" or the "Company") RVYL in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired RYVYL securities in connection with the Company's January 29, 2021 public offering and/or between January 29, 2021 and January 20, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until April 3, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would restate certain financials; (2) the Company's internal controls were inadequate; (3) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; and (4) as a result, the registration statement was materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RYVYL shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230331005005/en/

You just read:

RYVYL DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against RYVYL Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more