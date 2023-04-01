RYVYL DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against RYVYL Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RYVYL Inc. ("RYVYL" or the "Company") RVYL in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired RYVYL securities in connection with the Company's January 29, 2021 public offering and/or between January 29, 2021 and January 20, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until April 3, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would restate certain financials; (2) the Company's internal controls were inadequate; (3) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; and (4) as a result, the registration statement was materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

