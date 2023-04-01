Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Strategic Business Report 2023: Clean Label Products Set to Make Robust Gains

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks estimated at US$90 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$149.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Sports Nutrition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$30.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sports/Energy Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.9 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Sports Nutrition Industry Faces Unique Challenges Amid the Pandemic
- Global Sports Industry Revenues (In US$ Billion)
- Changing Relationship with Exercise Opens New Avenues for Sports Nutrition Brands
- Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19
- Sports Nutrition Brands Align Strategies with Evolving Consumer Choices
- Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks: A Prelude
- Consumption of Sports Nutrition Products by Consumer Type
- Product Overview and Scope
- Sports and Energy Foods
- Sports and Energy Drinks
- Major Ingredients and their Attributes
- Differences between Sports and Energy Drinks
- Sports Drinks
- Energy Drinks
- Sports Nutrition
- Market Outlook
- Sports and Energy Drinks Dominate the Market
- Growth Trend in the Energy Drinks Market to Continue
- Developing Markets Drive Market Growth
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Key Challenges
- COMPETITION
- Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Sports Nutrition Market: 2019
- Niche Players Encroach on Big Brands' Space
- Competition in Sports Drinks Market
- Disruptive Sports Nutrition Offerings from Entrepreneurial Startups
- Brand Positioning: A Must for Functional Sports Drinks
- Beverage Companies Seek Bigger Role in Energy Drink Market
- Constant Flavor Innovations: The Saga Continues
- Producers to Leverage Opportunities Offered by Underpenetrated Developing Countries
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Key Evolving Trends Shaping Future Market Growth
- Shift towards Personalization & Customization
- More Diverse RTD Beverages Offering on the Cards
- Gap between Economical and Premium Products to Widen Further
- Shift towards Convenient Nutrition to Become More Rampant
- Sustainability Practices Make their Way into Sports Nutrition Domain
- Immune Health Products Gain Traction
- Active Lifestyle Consumers Extend Opportunities
- Technology Trends Impacting Sports Nutrition Market
- Clean Label Products Set to Make Robust Gains
- Blurring Lines between Sports Nutrition and Standard Health & Wellness Foods Drive Strong Market Growth
- Focus on Functional Sports Nutrition Foods and Beverages
- Need for Quick Meal Replacement, Healthy Snack Boosts Demand from Non-Athletes
- Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products
- Shift to Plant-based Protein Aid Market Growth
- Plant-based Products: An Emerging Trend
- Growth in Gyms, and Health Clubs to Improve Demand
- Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Worldwide (in Thousands): 2011: 2025
- Sports & Energy Drinks Get Mainstream
- Recent Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market
- The Smart Edge to Esports Drinks
- Fortified Rehydration Drinks and Powders
- Superdrinks : The All-in-One Solution
- Product Migration to Natural Sweeteners
- Health Issues to Lower Demand for Sugar-Sweetened Products
- Top 10 Claims of Product Launches in the Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market
- Trend towards Natural, Plant-based, Clean Drinks
- Nootropic Energy
- Growing Interest in Indulgent, Nutritious, and Convenient On-the-go Snacks Drive Demand for Nutrition Bars
- Recent Trends in Nutrition Bars
- Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition Bars
- Demand for Natural, Clinically-Proven Ingredients Witness an Upward Trend
- Changing Face of Sports Drink Formulations
- Creatine, Ribose, and CoQ10: Important Ingredients in Products Meant for Pre-Workout
- With Fitness & Gym Trainers Promoting Healthy Diets as Part of Fitness Routines, Health & Wellness Foods Market Set to Grow
- Online Retail Gains Spotlight Amid COVID-19
- Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic in Average Monthly Visits (in Billions) for Jun-2019 to Jun-2020
- Millennials Inclination towards Health & Fitness and the Ensuing Focus on Health Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains
- Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
- Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2019
- Focus of Young Women on Sports and Fitness Benefit Market Expansion
- Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
- Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity
- EXHIBIT : Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Ballooning population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Exponential Increase in Urban Population
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p6eo4r
