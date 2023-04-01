Global Audio CODEC Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4%

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Audio CODEC Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global audio CODEC market size reached US$ 6.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2028.

Audio coder-decoder (CODEC) is an integrated circuit (IC) and computer-based application that compresses and decomposes data stream and digital acoustic signals. Its software-based system implements a range of algorithms that are used for encoding, decoding, and compressing data.

It also exhibits the capability of both analog-to-digital converter (ADC) and digital-to-analog converter (DAC). Audio CODEC aids in reducing the audio file size without affecting the data quality and storing high-quality audio signals while utilizing minimum storage space.

Along with this, it has easy multichannel interfacing properties, enables low noise distortion, and eliminates the bandwidth required to transmit acoustic signals. Based on these properties, audio CODEC finds extensive applications in automotive infotainment systems, soundbars, home theaters, and consumer electronic devices to offer an immersive experience.

The increasing proliferation of internet users, the rising need for various consumer electronics, such as computers, phones, and tablets, and the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled communication devices are primarily driving the Audio CODEC market growth. In line with this, the extensive utilization of several wearable smartwatches, miniaturized electronic devices, wireless headphones, and headsets for entertainment purposes, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is supplementing the product demand across the globe.

Additionally, the ongoing construction of smart homes equipped with home theaters to watch over-the-top (OTT) series and stream high-definition (HD) music has intensified the widespread adoption of audio CODEC across the residential sector, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the shifting consumer inclination toward premium automobiles with advanced features has augmented the incorporation of audio CODEC in wireless infotainment systems, which, in turn, is supporting the market growth. Apart from this, the growing demand for virtual reality (VR) integrated gaming consoles with high-quality audio and the continual launch of multiple product variants with enhanced features by key players are creating a positive outlook for the market.

