Smith Recognized by Comparably for Best Company Outlook and Best Sales Teams

HOUSTON, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of semiconductors and electronic components, today announces that it was named to Comparably's lists for Best Sales Teams and Best Company Outlook, ranking #13 and #90, respectively. These recognitions are based exclusively on anonymous employee feedback on the Comparably website. This is the first time Smith has been named to either list.

The awards come after Smith's best year ever in 2022, during which the company earned $4.8 billion in total revenue and made significant investments in global expansion. Smith opened a new sales office in London and expanded its existing offices in Berlin, Cluj-Napoca, Guadalajara, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen. The company increased its workforce by 18 percent worldwide and continues to attract top talent for new career opportunities.

"Smith has a tremendous infrastructure in place to drive our growth," said Jennifer Kabbara, Director of Global Sales at Smith. "From our IT systems and operational processes to our employee development and collaborative environment, we have equipped our workforce with the tools and resources they need to support their success."

Smith's sales team members gave the company an A+ rating in 17 different categories, from leadership and outlook to diversity and environment.

"Our people are Smith's most valuable asset, and our investments in our people are a key component of our success," said Jennifer. "These investments help to foster growth, opportunity, and satisfaction among our employees, which in turn supports our recruitment and retention efforts."

The company's outlook ranked in the top five percent of nearly 1,500 similarly sized companies and received an A+ rating from Comparably. These scores reflect the positive sentiments shared among hundreds of anonymous reviews:

"The culture is great, and the people are amazing."

"I love my job, I love my team members, I love going to work every day to contribute to the company's success and growth!"

"I get to create new opportunities and turn it into results."

"I don't feel stressed, and I come to work with pleasure."

"I enjoy being challenged and provided opportunities for growth and learning, and Smith gives me that."

"We are thrilled to be recognized once again by Comparably for our overwhelming employee satisfaction," said Jennifer. "We look forward to continued opportunities to support our employees' development and satisfaction."

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and automobiles. In 19 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $4.8 billion in 2022. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number seven among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

