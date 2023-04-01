Sky Shades Introduces Research-Backed Sunshades For a Wide Range of Vehicles

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Specializing in sunshade design, development, and manufacturing, Sky shades has introduced its most innovative collection of sunshades yet. A trusted brand, Sky shades builds car window shades that protect users from sun exposure without sacrificing convenience or practicality.
Sunlight can not only cause the inside of a vehicle to become uncomfortably warm, but it can distract drivers and even cause skin damage. Some people spend many hours per week seated inside their vehicle, often with infants and children. For this reason, Sky shades has developed a car window shade for babies, children, and adults alike to allow fresh air in while bugs and excessive sunlight stay out. According to a 2020 study, infants especially are at risk of damage to their skin and eyes due to prolonged, excessive sunlight exposure.
Shyu Fuu Industrial Co., Ltd., the parent company behind the Sky shades brand, has been focused on research, development, and sales of automotive sunshade products for more than four decades. With years of experience and satisfied customers to back their claims, Sky shades was erected as a leading global manufacturer of car window shades. Quality craftsmanship, durability, and functionality are at the forefront of Sky shades mission.
Thanks to a unique magnetic absorption design, Sky shades can be installed instantly and remain fixed to the vehicle at all times, even while traveling. The intuitive design allows users to freely open vehicle windows two-thirds of the way down and close them without impacting the integrity of the car side window shades. While warding off sunlight and insects while the window is down, Sky shades provide adequate ventilation so that users can enjoy the fresh air while driving.
In addition to boasting a high-quality, durable, and well-respected product, Sky shades is thrilled to share that its most innovative product line is also highly versatile. Every shade fits the window of each vehicle with more precision than ever before since they are designed with the respective vehicle’s dimensions in mind. Sky shades supports many popular cars and even accepts custom shade requests.
Sky shades current stock supports the following vehicles:
