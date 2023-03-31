IDOC to Provide Career Information Across the State in April

(SPRINGFIELD) - The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) will participate in at least 18 hiring events in various locations throughout April for anyone interested in learning about the agency's career opportunities. Prospective applicants can attend any event to learn more about the process. IDOC recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and help individuals apply on the spot.





IDOC is currently seeking correctional officers, nurses, wardens, office associates, social workers, and more to join its team. As part of its recruitment efforts, IDOC recently released a series of employee testimonial videos . The State of Illinois offers competitive wages; health, vision, and dental insurance; vacation, sick, and personal days; wellness program; upward mobility program; deferred compensation plan; and a retirement plan. There are job opportunities at more than 30 statewide IDOC locations.





For questions, email idocjobs@illinois.gov.





IDOC recruiters will be on-site to meet with prospective applicants at the following events open to the public:

4/1 - Michele Clark High School Job Fair, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Michelle Clark High School, 5101 W. Harrison St, Chicago, IL

4/5 - Carl Sandburg College Career Expo, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at 2400 Tom L. Wilson Blvd, Galesburg, IL

4/6 - Rend Lake College 2023 Job Search Party, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Rend Lake College Event Center, 468 N Ken Gray Pkwy, Ina, IL

4/12 - Sauk Valley Community College-West Mall, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at 173 Il Route 2, Dixon, IL

4/12 - National Able Network Workforce, 1:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at South Suburban Cook County American Job Center, 202 S Halsted Street, ATOC Building, Chicago Heights, IL

4/13 - Illinois workNet Center State Agency Workshop, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at IDES Office, 1550 1st Ave, Ottawa, IL

4/14 - Veterans Stand Down Job & Resource Fair, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Salvation Army Clear Lake Corps Community Center, 1600 Clear Lake, Springfield, IL

4/14 - State Rep Huynh State Agency Job Fair, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 at Truman College, 1145 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL

4/15 - Veterans Resource & Job Fair, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Prairie State College, 202 Halsted St, Chicago Heights, IL

4/15 - Cicero Community Hiring Event, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Town of Cicero Community Center, 2250 S 49th Ave, Cicero, IL

4/18 - Iowa National Guard Career Fair & IowaWORKS Career Fair, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Iowa National Guard, 5300 W. Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA

4/19 - Morton College Job Fair, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Morton College Vais Gymnasium, 3801 S Central Ave, Cicero, IL

4/20 - Region's Largest Hiring Fair, organized by Quincy Herald-Whit & John Wood Community College, 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Atrium on Third, 201 S. 3rd St, Quincy, IL

4/21 - Illinois workNet Center State Agency Workshop, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at IDES Office, 406 Elm St, Peoria, IL

4/25 - Grossinger Motors Arena Hiring Event, 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at 101 South Madison St, Bloomington, IL

4/26 - Scott Community College Career Fair, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Urban Campus Room 133, 101 West 3rd St, Davenport, IA

4/26 - Franklin County Job Fair, West Frankfort Aquatics Center, L. Goebel Patton Banquet Hall, 1100 East Cleveland St, West Frankfort, IL

4/28 - Danville Area Community Career Expo, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Danville Area Community College, David S. Palmer Arena, 100 W. Main St, Danville, IL

More dates may be added. Prospective applicants can stay up to date on additions by following IDOC on social media or checking out Career Opportunities

*See attached PDF for photograph



