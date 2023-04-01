Tax Filing Deadline and Free Tax Preparation will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio América

MARYLAND, April 1 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 30, 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 30, 2023—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Eduardo Mendes, program specialist for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); Griselda Ventura, tax specialist at Empire Professional Services, LLC; and Kelly Ventura, tax specialist at Empire Professional Services, LLC. The show will air tomorrow, March 31 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The 2023 tax season is drawing to a close. April 18 is the last day to settle tax accounts with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Anyone who hasn't gone through this important process yet can get free assistance through the Montgomery County VITA program. Assistance is available to Montgomery County households with annual earnings of $60,000 or less until April 14. In-person and virtual appointments are available. If for any reason taxes cannot be filed before the stipulated deadline, taxpayers must request an extension. For more information, click here.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

