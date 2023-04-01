Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on April 18, April 25 and May 2, 2023

MARYLAND, April 1 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 31, 2023

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

April 18, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is April 17 at 2 p.m.

Bill 18-23, Structure of County Government - Community Zoning and Land Use Resource Office , would replace provisions for an Office of the People’s Counsel with provisions for a Community Zoning and Land Use Resource Office and generally amend the law relating to a Community Zoning and Land Use Resource Office.

Special Appropriation to the County Government's FY23 Operating Budget, Children's Opportunity Fund Non-Departmental Account - $200,000 (Source of Funds: General Fund Reserves); and Amendment to the FY23 Operating Budget, Resolution 19-1285, Section G, FY23 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: Montgomery County Children's Opportunity Alliance.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Leases Non-Departmental Account (NDA) - $2,459,509 (Source of Funds: General Fund Undesignated Reserve).

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services, DHHS COVID-19 Emergency Response - $15,909,513 (Source of Funds: General Fund Undesignated Reserves).

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Department of Transportation, Transit Services - $14,409,927 (Source of Funds: Mass Transit Fund Undesignated Reserves).

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Utilities Non-Departmental Account (NDA) - $8,286,672 (Source of Funds: General Fund Undesignated Reserves).

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Non-Departmental Account Working Families Income Supplement - $4,473,902 (Source of Funds: Federal Grant ARPA).

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, COVID-19 FEMA Public Assistance Contract Support - $465,000 (Source of Funds: General Funds Undesignated Reserves).

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, General Personnel and Operating Costs - $10,449,635 (Source of Funds: Undesignated Fire Fund Reserve).

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Board of Elections General Fund - $4,244,911 (Source of Funds: General Fund Undesignated Reserves).

Resolution to establish Water Quality Protection Charge for FY24.

Resolution to establish FY24 Solid Waste Service Charges.

Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Capital Budget, Department of Health and Human Services, School-Based Health and Linkages to Learning Centers (No. 640400) for Greencastle ES LTL $850,000 (Source of Funds: GO Funds).

Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Department of Housing and Community Affairs, Homeowner Assistance Program - $3,000,000 (Source of Funds: Federal Funds) and Amendment to the FY23 Operating Budget, Resolution 19-1285, Section G, FY23 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: Montgomery Homeownership Program and Montgomery County Homeownership Assistance Fund.

Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Capital Budget Department of Police, Public Safety Communications Center, Phase II, Electrical Distribution and HVAC Upgrade (No. 472102) - $1,000,000 (Source of Funds: GO Bonds).

Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Department of Housing and Community Affairs, Design for Life - $1,500,000 (Source of Funds: Federal Funds) and Amendment to the FY23 Operating Budget, Resolution 19-1285, Section G, FY23 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland and Rebuilding Together Montgomery County.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services, Maryland School-Based Health Center Program Grant - $1,525,975 (Source of Funds: State Funds).

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services, Maryland Department of Health, Local Health Department Health Disparities - $489,572 (Source of Funds: State Grant).

Resolution to set FY24 Property Tax Credit for Income Tax Offset. The Council will consider the setting of property tax rates generally, including this property tax credit and the Executive’s recommendation, as it considers the FY24 Operating Budget. The Executive recommended a property tax credit of $692 per eligible property in the recommended FY24 Operating Budget. This credit is automatically provided to each property that is an owner-occupied dwelling of a homeowner.

Resolution to Establish FY24 Transportation Fees, Charges, and Fares, to be effective July 1, 2024.

April 25, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is April 25 at 5 p.m.

NEW DATE: Bill 12-23, Police - Traffic Stops - Limitations (The Safety and Traffic Equity in Policing (STEP) Act), would prohibit a stop for certain traffic offenses by a police officer, prohibit consent searches of a vehicle by a police officer, require the collection of data and information related to traffic stops, exclude the limitations on traffic stops from collective bargaining and generally amend the County law regarding motor vehicle traffic policing.

May 2, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is May 1 at 2 p.m.

Subdivision Regulation Amendment (SRA) 23-01, Administrative Subdivision - Mixed-Use Housing Community , would create an administrative subdivision process for a Mixed-Use Housing Community plan, and generally amend the subdivision provisions for mixed-uses.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 23-02, Regulatory Approvals - Mixed-Use Housing Community, would define a Mixed-Use Housing Community, provide an expedited approval process for a Mixed-Use Housing Community plan, and generally amend the development standards for mixed-use properties.

Residents have the opportunity to testify remotely for public hearings or provide in-person testimony at the Council Office Building in Rockville.

The Council is recommending that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against Covid-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

