“National Public Health Week 2023” celebrates “Cultures in Health” on Kaua‘i

LĪHU‘E, HI – “National Public Health Week 2023” celebrates “Cultures in Health” during the week of April 3-9, 2023. The Kaua‘i District Health Office (KDHO) values the multicultural demographics that are represented in the public health workforce and community, all working together to build a healthier Kaua‘i.

“Returning to in-person celebrations like this one is a great opportunity to focus on how we can learn from each other,” says Dr. Janet Berreman, Kaua‘i District Health Officer. “Public health’s work is so much more than COVID-19. ‘National Public Health Week 2023’ lets us share with the public the many programs, resources, and services that DOH offers.”

The Kaua‘i Island District Health Office invites the public to an open house celebration on Thursday April 6, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Kaua‘i District Health Office (3040 Umi Street in Līhu‘e).

At this event, DOH staff will be available to talk about ‘a day in the life’ of public health professionals. The public can learn about public health careers and educational opportunities, so students are especially encouraged to participate. DOH staff on hand will include administrators and office workers, disabilities case managers, public health nurses, vector control workers, mental health professionals, food safety inspectors, disease investigators, epidemiologists, community health workers, microbiologists, mental health professionals and more. Residents can learn about all the DOH programs and services, while enjoying games and live entertainment.

“This is an opportunity for Kaua‘i District Health Office to say ‘Mahalo!’ to our community and partners, who sacrificed a great deal during the last three years,” says Berreman. “I look forward to personally welcoming residents to our DOH home, hearing from them, and sharing our work.”

All are welcome, and attendance at these events is free.

