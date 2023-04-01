Submit Release
“National Public Health Week 2023” celebrates “Cultures in Health” on Hawai‘i Island

Posted on Mar 31, 2023 in Newsroom

HILO, HI – “National Public Health Week 2023” celebrates “Cultures in Health” during the week of April 3-9, 2023. The Hawai‘i District Health Office (HDHO) values the multicultural demographics that are represented in the public health workforce and community, all working together to build a healthier Hawai‘i Island.

“Across the nation, there are more than 200,000 local and state public health professionals with various roles in protecting and improving the health and environment of all Americans. Our Hawai‘i District Health Offices represent just 100 of these dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to serve the island’s public health with more than 200,000 residents. We work in various settings, including disease prevention and investigation, laboratory, vector control, food safety, mental health service, maternal health service, and case management for individuals with a developmental disability,” says Hawai‘i District Health Officer John Kolman, DBA. “Our work is extremely challenging if we don’t have the community’s support. We are grateful for the partnership with healthcare providers, volunteers, community-based organizations, businesses, and residents.”

The Hawai‘i District Health Office invites the public to open house celebrations on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center (74-677 Kealakehe Parkway in Kailua-Kona), and Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hilo State Building Lanai (75 Aupuni Street in Hilo).

At these events, DOH staff will be available to talk about ‘a day in the life’ of public health professionals. The public can learn about public health careers and educational opportunities, so students are especially encouraged to participate. DOH staff on hand will include administrators and office workers, disabilities case managers, public health nurses, vector control workers, mental health professionals, food safety inspectors, disease investigators, epidemiologists, community health workers, microbiologists, mental health professionals and more. Residents can learn about all the DOH programs and services, while enjoying games and live entertainment.

All are welcome, and attendance at these events is free.

"National Public Health Week 2023" celebrates "Cultures in Health" on Hawai'i Island

