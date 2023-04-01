Akwaaba Mining Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - Akwaaba Mining Ltd. AML ("Akwaaba" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all matters placed before the shareholders at its Extended 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting held on March 31, 2023 were approved.

Number of Directors

Shareholders approved setting the number of Directors at five.

Election of Directors

Allan Green, Randal Gindi, Andreas Marangos, Michael Novak, and Iyad Jarbou were re-elected to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Appointment of Auditors

Davidson & Company LLP was reappointed as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the Directors.

Stock Option Plan

The Stock Option Plan of the Company was re-approved by the shareholders.

Consolidation of Shares

The special resolution for Consolidation of Shares of the Company, at the 20:1 ratio, was approved by the shareholders, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. If the approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Share Consolidation is obtained and the Board decides to implement the Share Consolidation, the Share Consolidation will occur at a time determined by the Board and announced by a press release of the Company.

ABOUT AKWAABA MINING

Akwaaba Mining Ltd. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on advancing greenfields and early stage gold projects.

On behalf of the Board of Akwaaba Mining Ltd.:

"Iyad Jarbou"

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 604.345.1926

Email: iyad@akwaaba-mining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



FORWARD-LOOKING AND OTHER CAUTIONARY INFORMATION

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

